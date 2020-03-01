close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s throwback photos from a wedding ceremony go viral

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s throwback photos from a wedding ceremony go viral

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s throwback photos from a wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

The former love birds were seen attending the nuptials of Bollywood actor Amrita’s daughter Bina Kak, who shared the pictures back in 2019 in a Twitter post.

Bina, who has worked with Salman in several films and shares a very cordial bond with him, wishing her daughter on her anniversary wrote on Twitter, "#happy anniversary @rij79 @amritakak." 

#happy anniversary @rij79 @amritakak

“This day 9 years ago my house was full of friends ,family,extended families n relatives preparing n celebrating Chhoti n Riju s marriage..28th morning was mehndi n huldi..Next morning was the chuda ceremony ..I want to thank everyone for making it special n blessing my children ..I wish Choti ,Riju n Jawahar a long, happy, healthy years of togetherness ..Miss you guys,” she wrote in another post.

Salman can be seen attending the wedding dressed in nothing but a white vest with a pair of jeans.

While Katrina can be seen donning a white and black ensemble. 



