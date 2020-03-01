close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 1, 2020

'Sooryavanshi's motion poster is out now

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 01, 2020
Sooryavanshi’s motion poster is out now

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and co-star Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi’s motion poster has been released here on Sunday and the trailer will be out on Monday, March 2.

Katrina and Akshay Kumar shared the poster on their Instagram handles respectively.

The Bharat actress captioned it, “#SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow” with a big smile.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Are you ready for the action-packed Super Cop saga to unfold? #SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow!”.

In the poster, the Good Newwz actor could be seen sporting a cop uniform and wearing sunglasses while holding an M4 rifle.

Fans see cop film Sooryavanshi as another exciting addition to Rohit Shetty’s successful franchise.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar play the lead roles in the film.

The film will hit the screens on March 24.

