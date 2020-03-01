Hrithik Roshan working towards a Hollywood debut and fans are elated

It appears Bollywood’s best and most brightest always find their way to Hollywood one way or the other.

After serving fans hit after hit with movies like War and Super 30 in 2019, Hrithik Roshan has been signed to celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India under the management of Amrita Sen.

Deadline quoted Amrita Sen as saying, “Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.”

“With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world," she added.

The agency’s, main agenda is to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood, with projects shot within India.