Kunal Kemmu feels lost in the comic film genre

Even after a successful career in Bollywood, which helped him score a multitude of roles like Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Go Goa Gone and even Malang, Kunal Kemmu feels that he mostly only receives offers for comic roles, and he attributes this to his raging success with Golmaal.

During a conversation with IANS, Kunal admitted, "I can't say that I am underrated, but I am underutilised for sure as an actor. I know that I am capable of doing so much as a performer. I have so much to offer. I have more potential than what the audience has seen in the films that I have done so far. Or maybe my fans who like my work believe that I am versatile as an actor. But that is not how the filmmakers and casting directors are seeing me.”

He considers himself a ‘versatile’ actor who has already successfully proven his worth as an actor through Malang.

Kunal concluded by admitting, "One of my friends who is also a filmmaker told me that his reference to my work was Golmaal. So, he tends to think that I am good in comedy. He added that my comic timing was good. Then he mentioned that he was surprised to see me in Malang. I think many people are under the impression that I can only be good at comedy. I really have a lot to offer, if they cast me!"