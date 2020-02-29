Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ set to break usual trends, to run in cinemas 24x7

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is set to run in 24/7 in theatres after getting released on March 24.

The movie's cast and crew recently joined hands with Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray in their efforts to turn Mumbai into a city that remains open 24x7.

In light of this, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night in the city’s theatres.

Sharing the news, Aditya Thackeray revealed to the Times of India, “Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. It is also the entertainment hub of India. I’m glad that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are launching Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24. A hard-working city deserves more hours to chill and unwind. That’s exactly our aim. Theatres running 24 hours will hopefully be a big boost to the industry and people. A film released in the evening, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, with the story on Mumbai Police, and the icing on the cake is that it stars Akshay Kumar, who is a man committed to the cause of women’s safety and fitness — what better than that.”

Akshay added his views on the historic news and said, “What a moment in the cinematic history of India...To be the first to present our film Sooryavanshi before what is now called 24x7 Mumbai is just the best way any filmi fanatic can spend Gudi Padwa. I wish this initiative was around when I was young, maybe I wouldn’t have bunked school so much.”

Meanwhile, Rohit shared, “We are excited to take forward Aditya Thackeray’s initiative, Mumbai 24x7, and release Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24, which will run all night in Mumbai.”

Sooryavanshi, marks Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty.