Sophie Turner dons maternity dress making pregnancy rumours intensify

Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a maternity dress in a recent outing, leading to her pregnancy rumours getting intensified further.



The Game of Thrones actress attracted a lot of traction in the media when it was reported that she is expecting her first baby with husband Joe Jonas.

In her recent public appearance, she was spotted wearing a plaid babydoll dress from the Doen’s maternity section, as reported by Page Six.

The outfit is worth $178, which Sophie paired with chunky white knee-high boots by Vagabond.

Prior to this, Sophie and Joe were photographed making a quick breakfast run wherein she was spotted hiding her baby under a loosely-fitted blue hoodie.

Just a few days ago, New Idea reported that Sophie was 'nervous' about her pregnancy. The outlet's source claimed she has been 'nervous' about managing motherhood with her profession.

The insider added that Joe is trying everything in his will to keep Sophie at ease.

The news about Sophie's pregnancy was broken by initially broken Just Jared.