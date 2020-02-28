Govt should draft separate legislation for protection of journalists, freedom of media: CPNE

KARACHI: The federal government should draft separate legislations to protect media professionals and safeguard media freedom, said Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Arif Nizami on Thursday .

"The draft bill approved by the federal cabinet, two days ago, is actually a junk and mixture of two separate draft laws of federal ministry of Human Rights and federal information ministry," the statement read.



The amalgamated draft bill has undermined the significance of safety and protection of media professionals. The CPNE has urged the federal government to review the bill so that it may be converted in two separate laws, read Nizami's handout.

The CPNE president said that all stakeholders have submitted their proposals to the federal government in regard to the legislation of safety and protections of media professionals.



The government must ensure safety and protection of media professionals as guaranteed under the constitution, read Nizami's statement.