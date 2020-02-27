close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan’s warm gesture towards female fan wins hearts: Check out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan’s warm gesture towards female fan wins hearts: Check out

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event, where he honoured an Indian PhD student who had scored the prestigious La Trobe University scholarship in Sydney, becoming the first to achieve it.

A paparazzi account shared a video on Instagram wherein SRK can be seen attending a university function held in Mumbai, despite his knee surgery.

The actor can be seen awarding the female student with her degree and the coveted doctor’s coat, and even helping her out when her hair gets stuck in the coat. 

The video has since then gone viral with fans flooding the comment’s section of the post.

View this post on Instagram

Master of all King Khan #shahrukhkhan

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

One of the fans wrote, “The way he helped her with her hair,” while another one said, “Manners are everything! Ugh.”

A different fangirl wrote, “Yes that's Shah Rukh Khan for you guys he knows how to touch your heart." 

Latest News

More From Bollywood