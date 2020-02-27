Shah Rukh Khan’s warm gesture towards female fan wins hearts: Check out

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event, where he honoured an Indian PhD student who had scored the prestigious La Trobe University scholarship in Sydney, becoming the first to achieve it.

A paparazzi account shared a video on Instagram wherein SRK can be seen attending a university function held in Mumbai, despite his knee surgery.

The actor can be seen awarding the female student with her degree and the coveted doctor’s coat, and even helping her out when her hair gets stuck in the coat.

The video has since then gone viral with fans flooding the comment’s section of the post.

One of the fans wrote, “The way he helped her with her hair,” while another one said, “Manners are everything! Ugh.”



A different fangirl wrote, “Yes that's Shah Rukh Khan for you guys he knows how to touch your heart."