Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to get married in April

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to exchange vows after dating each other for three years now.

According to recent reports, Richa and Ali will be taking the plunge and their wedding is set to take place in the third week of April.



A report in Times of India quoted a source as saying, "The question was never ‘would they’ but ‘when would they’ get married? The two first met on the sest of Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends ever since. They started dating in 2015, made their relationship public in 2017 and now, they are all set to take the big leap."

Spilling the details about the ceremony, the source further revealed, "The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that."

“Ali and Richa are going to go quirky with their wedding, owing to their personalities. The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas. The party in Mumbai will most likely be at a venue by the sea or in an experiential venue, something like a performing centre, which is a break from the usual venues,” added the insider.

Earlier Richa herself reacted to the rumours of her wedding with boyfriend Ali Fazal.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “At 9AM we were getting married, at 4PM the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us, we’ll show up! While you’re at it, zara bacchon ke naam bhi decide kar lein (decide the names of the kids too). And what school you’ll send them to, suna hai donation lagta hai, de dena plz (I have heard the school takes donation, please give it) Love u!”