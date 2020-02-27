'It did break something in me', Taapsee Pannu on not winning award for 'Pink'

Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood actor who has carved a place in the industry with her substantial acting and unique choice of films.

Though the Pink actor has garnered many fans with her acting prowess, Taapsee has now revealed the awards' jury to be unfair. She even professed to be heartbroken for not winning any award for Pink when the film was highly applauded by the critics.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Thappad actor stated, “The only time my heart broke and that pinch of not getting awards was in 2016 when Pink released. I was not nominated (for awards) and even in couple of places where I was nominated I didn’t win when everyone I met was raving about the film and my performance. So much so that Shoojit Sircar said get your clothes stitched, you are going to win all the awards.”

Opening up about her feelings, she added, “A girl, who was relatively new to the film industry at that point, did pin a lot of hopes and when it didn’t happen that year, it did break something in me. After that, nothing shook me further. Now when I get awards, I am thankful to the jury, critics have been especially kind to me but now that heartbreak doesn’t happen.”

Taapsee stated that the only validation she requires is from the audience.

Talking about her first Filmfare award that she got for her film Saand Ki Aankh, the actress jokingly said, “That’s why I had no speech ready and all I could say was probably I am not popular enough and that’s why you are giving me Critics’ Choice award.”