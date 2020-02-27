Coronavirus in Pakistan: Live updates





The Pakistani health authorities on Wednesday confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 or novel Coronavirus in the country, saying both the persons tested positive for the lethal virus, one each in Karachi and Islamabad.

Both of them had traveled to Iran for pilgrimage to holy sites and on their return to the country, they tested positive for the disease.

In view of the emergent situation, both Sindh and Balochistan governments have closed down all academic institutions.

Schools closed

Sindh and Balochitan governments have announced that all the educational institutions will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Temporary ban on Umrah

Saudi Arabia has suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily.


















































