Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in THIS video

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who rules hearts of her millions of fans, looked nothing short of a vision in a red outfit and this time with a twist.



The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen posing for the photographers on a red carpet.

“Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns, this time with a twist ........... Can u guess which one?” the Sooryavanshi actor wrote in the caption of the video.

The actress looked elegant in the video.



The video has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi.

The film will hit the screens on March 24.