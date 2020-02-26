close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in THIS video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in THIS video

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who rules hearts of her millions of fans, looked nothing short of a vision in a red outfit and this time with a twist.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen posing for the photographers on a red carpet.

“Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns, this time with a twist ........... Can u guess which one?” the Sooryavanshi actor wrote in the caption of the video.

The actress looked elegant in the video.

The video has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi.

The film will hit the screens on March 24.

Latest News

More From Bollywood