Karisma Kapoor talks how being a mother is the most important thing for her

Karisma Kapoor has been absent from the big screen for a long time. The actress, however, will soon make her debut on the digital platform soon in the avatar of a super mom.

She is making her digital debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood that stars Karisma Kapoor along with Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul as super moms.

Karisma revealed she can relate to the character she is playing in Mentalhood as it is related to a mother and her children.

She said, “When I heard the script and what it teaches you… It’s so relevant to so many mothers and women out there that I just couldn’t say no.”

The trailer of the show was launched recently, where Karisma told the reporters, “When Ekta Kapoor approached me for the show and I heard the story, I just couldn’t say no. The script is so relevant today.”

the actress went on to reveal that her career and kids are two separate things and she won’t compromise on her kids as nothing is more important to her than them.

“Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. All my awards on one side and my children on the other. My entire career on one side, my kids on the other.”

While spilling details about the show she revealed, “There’s a meaning, a learning behind the show. Each episode has a message for everyone. Even men watching it would say ‘Oh my God! I didn’t realize this. We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever and surrogacy. It’s actually entertainment with a learning which is so beautiful.”

Mentalhood is beautifully written by Ritu Bhatia whereas directed by Karishma Kohli. The show is set to stream on AALTBalaji and ZEE5 from March 11.