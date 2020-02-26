Neha Dhupia opens up about her pregnancy and eating her 'heart out'

Neha Dhupia recently came out about her thoughts on pregnancy and elaborated upon her own journey in the most candid of ways. She refereed to her pregnancy as the 'best phases' of her life.



The star admitted to eating her 'heart out' at this time because she had restricted her diet for over 15 years.

According to a report by IANS, Neha revealed, "The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I ate my heart out. But at the same time I exercised, and I was still into fitness a lot."

In regards to her work, Neha revealed that she has "always been the one who gets up and goes to work every day" and so, it was a no brainer.

She was quoted as saying, “for me to be able to wake up and consume myself in things that I love to do and have a feeling that this wonderful life is brewing inside me was just fantastic. I think that the only difference I was going through was, when I was at work I wasn't curbing my cravings. I didn't disclose my pregnancy for a long time and everyone around me was like, "but we've never seen you eat all this", and I'm like, ‘yeah, but I just feel eating doughnuts today.’”

The actor concluded by sharing her wisdom on motherhood by revealing that the best thing a mother can do for her child during her pregnancy is to remain happy and content. "My only advice would be to consume things you love and if you're home, spend a lot of time doing things you love -- maybe, read a book. Don't change anything about your life because you're pregnant.”