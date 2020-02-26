Weinstein accuser Ivana Lowell: 'I wonder if he will try to attempt a Jeffrey Epstein'

Ivana Lowell, who worked for disgraced Hollywood mogul at Miramax Books in the ‘90s, amazed that Harvey Weinstein will live long enough for his sentencing.

In a statement she sent to a media outlet, the writer said: "I wonder if Harvey will try to attempt a Jeffrey Epstein."

Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender who killed himself last year in his Manhattan jail cell.

She cautioned the concerned authorities, saying that "those prison guards better stay awake on their watch this time,” adding that the whole sordid affair had left her feeling quite physically sick.

The aristocrat, who previously dated younger brother Bob Weinstein, released a memoir in 2010 titled “Why Not Say What Happened?” which detailed how the Hollywood producer showed up to her apartment unannounced, lay naked on her bed and asked for a massage.