Tue Feb 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Kubra Khan looks gorgeous in THESE pics from her sister's Valima

 Kubra Khan on Tuesday left her fans swooning over her latest pictures that she  shared from the Valima ceremony of her sister.

Taking to Instagram, she posted six pictures of herself which earned thousands of likes from her followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Kubra Khan has made a good name for herself in the entertainment industry ever since her film debut in the 2014 comedy film Na Maloom Afraad






