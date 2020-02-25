Trevor Noah tears into Trump over India visit

Famous comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in his latest episode roasted Donald Trump over his recent visit to India, discussing the US president's arrival in Ahmedabad, where his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, had gathered a big crowd for a welcome.



“Seven million people came out to see Trump go from the airport to the stadium,” said the comedian with an expression of feigned surprise.

“That’s impressive, but that’s also India, there are like seven million people between any two locations,” he said as the crowd guffawed.

“The line of Indian Starbucks is seven million people,” he continued.

Relating the expansiveness in Indian weddings to the number of spectators at the event, he said a humble Indian bride would say “no daddy, I just want a small wedding no more than seven million people”.

Noah believed that Trump’s popularity was either because of his anti-Muslim rhetoric or because of business deals. However, he believes everyone likes him because his skin looks like “tikka masala”.

While referring to India’s sudden wave of renovations and draining of slumps and most of all, building a wall to hide slums (so that Trump doesn’t have to look at the poor people), Noah said: “You know Trump’s gonna love that, he is just like: You see they built a wall and I haven’t seen a single Mexican. It works folks".

The comedian highlighted the difference between the diet the US president and the Indian prime minister. He said that Trump might be forced to go without his favourite diet of burgers and steaks, as Modi intends to serve him no meat being a hardcore vegetarian.

“A person familiar with Trump’s diet said he has never seen trump ‘eat a vegetable’.”

Noah continued that as cows are sacred for Indians and they are wandering openly on the roads, the US president will be in for quite a surprise.

“He (Trump) hasn’t eaten beef for two days and then he’s just gonna see cows in the street, and he’s going to be like: ‘oh my god! I am hallucinating, all the cows I have eaten have come back to haunt me, I am sorry cows” he said mimicking Trump’s expression.

After making fun of Trump's apparent butchering of Hindi words, the host’s closing remarks were that he is super proud of the US president “I'm really proud of him for teaching us a valuable lesson, and that is: No matter how old you are, you can still go to new places, make new friends, and have new mind-blowing experiences like eating a carrot for the first time. (laughter). And to that I say: Nam-oo-stay.”