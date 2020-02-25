close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Trump makes a DDLJ reference in speech during India visit, SRK fans go wild

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020
Trump makes a DDLJ reference in speech during India visit, SRK fans go wild 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) took over the globe universally, so much so, that even US President  Donald Trump could not stop gushing over it. 

Trump quoted the iconic movie featuring SRK in his speech during his ongoing official visit to India, leaving the actor's fans overwhelmed. 

The US president  while delivering his speech at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday  showered praises on the Hindi film industry saying that he is proud of how India produces the most number of movies in the world. 

"This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," he said.

Yash Raj Films reacting to Trump's speech tweeted, "DDLJ trumps."

Prior to this, former US President Barack Obama also referenced the movie in his speech in 2015. He quoted the iconic dialogue from the film and said, “Senorita, bade bade desho mein… you know what I mean.”

