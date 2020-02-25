IHC grants bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal against bail bonds worth Rs10 million in the Narowal Sports City corruption case.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested in December by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he appeared before it in relation to the corruption case.

The IHC two-judge bench under Chief Justice IHC Athar Minullah heard the case today.

In the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General NAB opposed the bail, saying that if the suspect is granted bail then it can disrupt the case’s record.

During the arguments, Justice Minallah remarked that arresting a suspect to interrogate him shows incompetence on the part of the investigation officer and a suspect is innocent until the crime is proven against him.

The APG Nab then said that if the PML-N leader submits his passport and appears when summoned by the court then he has no objection.

NAB had begun investigating the complex in July 2018. It was built at the staggering cost of over Rs3,000 million.

The NAB investigation team also visited the Narowal Sports City project in November to secure records.

The mega venture was one of the primary projects developed under former minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal during the PML-N's tenure.