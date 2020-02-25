On his birthday, Shahid Kapoor reveals 'family is priority'

Shahid Kapoor was away from his family for shooting on his birthday and it's then when he realized that family matters the most.

“I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday for me as I’m in the middle of the schedule and I didn’t want to take a break," he said.



The Kabir Singh actor elebrated his birthday working on the sets with colleagues and his wife Mira.

He further said, “Success and failure come and go but family is priority for me. I feel very fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side. I’m happy that we’re always there for each other.”

Shahid was asked to share his fondest birthday memory, to which he said, “I was quite into gifts. I would grab gifts from the guests and run away with them. My mum would get very embarrassed. She would call me back and ask me to thank them and behave well. But I was very greedy for gifts.” He is a caring father as he said, “I hope I can teach my kids to not be like that.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is recently busy with his upcoming movie Jersey for which he is currently shooting in Chandigarh.

The actor will be seen in a cricketer avatar for the first time.

About the movie he said, “I felt that the message that the film gave was very inspiring and it’s a sensitive film about the victory of the human spirit. Jersey will have its own unique energy and a very character to offer the audience.”