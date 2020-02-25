Vicky Kaushal drops major truth bombs about dating Katrina Kaif: Find out

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been giving major reasons for their fans to believe that the two are dating.



From being spotted together at dinner dates to visiting each other’s house secretly, the two actors have been in the news for their plausible romantic involvement with one another. However, both have neither denied or confirmed the rumours to be true.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Vicky was inquired about the hearsay. While he remained tight-lipped about being involved with Katrina, he did admit to dating being a ‘beautiful feeling.’

“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he told the outlet, amid linkup rumours with Katrina.

Vicky added that while the interest in celebrities’ personal lives was understandable, it was their choice to reveal what they wanted to.

“I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.

The actor made it to the headlines earlier when it was reported that he was seen paying a visit to his rumoured ladylove at her residence in secrecy while hiding under a hoodie.