Amazing: Girl stirs storm on internet by rapping Eminem's 'Godzilla' in single take

An extremely talented girl has taken the internet by storm with her cover of the Eminem song Godzilla.

Although the unnamed artist appeared on YouTube with her magical delivery of lyrics at an incredible speed in January, the video has recently caught attention of Slim Shady's fans on social media.

Going by the comments under the video, fans of the Detroit rapper were in awe of the woman.

Commenting on her video a fan wrote, "Eminem and this girl have one thing in common, they both have no lungs".

Eminem's Godzilla was a part of his album titled Music To Be Murdered By which he dropped at the start of this year.











