Mon Feb 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 24, 2020

Amazing: Girl stirs storm on internet by rapping Eminem's 'Godzilla' in single take

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 24, 2020

An extremely talented  girl has taken the internet by storm with her cover of the  Eminem song  Godzilla.

Although the unnamed artist appeared  on YouTube with her magical delivery of lyrics at an incredible speed in January, the  video  has recently caught attention of Slim Shady's fans on social media.

Going by the comments under the video, fans of the Detroit rapper were in awe of the woman. 

Commenting on her video a fan wrote,  "Eminem and this girl have one thing in common, they both have no lungs".

Eminem's Godzilla  was a part of his album titled  Music To  Be Murdered By which he dropped at the start of this year.




