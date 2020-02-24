Shekhar Kapur hints at moving court against remake of 'Mr India'

Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur has hinted at approaching the court against the remake of iconic Mr India.



Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar had announced the remake of Mr India. He wrote, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone.”

He had said “Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

The original Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles.

On Saturday, film’s director took to Twitter and hinted at taking legal action against the remake of the film.

Responding to Kunal Kohli’s tweet, Shekhar said “Yes. It’s time to test this legally.. let’s do it..”.

Earlier, the film director had expressed disappointing over the announcement of Mr India remake.

“No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he had tweeted.



