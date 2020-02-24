Disha Patani’s personal bodyguard caught shoving photographers

Disha Patani’s personal bodyguard seems to have ended up in a heated exchange of words with a photographer late last Sunday.

A recent video shared online shows Disha’s bodyguard assaulting a photographer, by pushing him away from the actor’s car.

In the video posted to Instagram, the paparazzi can clearly be heard asking the star to stop and pose while she is exiting a venue however, as soon as she reached her car door, her bodyguard is seen pushing the camera man to the side.

This then ensued a grandiose situation where cameramen began retaliating at the violent treatment. The camera man can be heard shouting at the bodyguard for getting physical with him and the video of this incident has since gone viral, garnering more than 85,000 views within barely 10 or more hours.

Viral Bhayani shared the video to Instagram and revealed that Disha's manager had later apologized for the incident which occurred.

Check out the post below:

“There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha’s manager came and apologized for what happened,” the photographer wrote.

