Mon Feb 24, 2020
February 24, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil 'Sooryavanshi' release date

Mon, Feb 24, 2020

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have unveiled that their upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 24.

Sharing a beautiful video clip, Katrina Kaif said “Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police!”

The Bharat actress also announced the date of cop film’s release saying “Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March evening.”

Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter sharing the same video with same caption.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi   is one of the most awaited films of 2020 starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Also, the makers of the film have announced the trailer of Sooryavanshi will be released on March 2.

