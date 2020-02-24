Richa Chadha shares her thoughts on trolling and unveils her secrets

Richa Chadha became one of the newest victims of online bullying and trolling recently, and it seems as though she is not going to take this slander without putting up somewhat of a fight for justice.

Recently, the star gave fans a free lesson on combating online trolling, and how her stance as an ‘outsider’ helped her maintain her ground within the entertainment industry.

According to the Times of India, the actress candidly stated, “I really don’t care about trolls because they are irrelevant to me. See the thing is that the economy is so bad and unemployment is all-time high so if somebody is getting Rs 2 for trolling me aur unke ghar mey roti ban rahi hai (and their house stove stays on), toh (hence) I don’t mind the trolling because I’m providing a livelihood for all these unemployed jobless people with no name and no display picture.”

She believes becoming vocal is an easier feat to achieve when one is an outsider who made it into the entertainment industry on their own merit.

“Honestly, it makes my life easier that I am not from the industry and I don’t have people that I’ve grown up with and people that I can’t call out. In case something goes wrong. I feel quite free in a sense that I am not bound by any familial association and my father is not friends with some yesteryear start who will get offended if I said something. On the contrary, it gives us a lot of freedom and I also have very less liability. Not being a megastar and being an outsider has its own advantage.”

Richa is of the opinion that those who are in a position of power have a solemn duty to ensure that they speak up against atrocities, both political as well as social.

She concluded by saying, “I like to read and I like to follow news and I make sure that I am informed. However, there’s a lot of icons who tend to misuse their position, I feel very bad about it. People who call themselves feminists pull other women down and it is not a good use of their vantage point.”