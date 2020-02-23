Neha Kakkar reveals rumoured boyfriend Aditya Narayan’s wedding plans

Neha Kakkar seems to be in the headlines for more reasons than one these days and it looks like her publicity stunt of pretending to be in a relationship with Aditya Narayan has gained a lot of traction over the internet.



Neha, who earlier appeared to be tying the knot to Aditya soon, in a recent interview has revealed that the latter will be in fact getting married to his longtime girlfriend in 2020.

In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

It all began on reality show Indian Idol (which has Neha as one of its judges), when Aditya Narayan’s father Udit Narayan came to ask for Neha’s hand along with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha. Things further became baffling when the ‘wedding’ episode of the show was shot with Neha’s co-judge, Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.



Udit then revealed in an interview that the wedding was a gimmick to boost ratings.

“Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” he said.