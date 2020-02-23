Deepika Padukone reveals thoughts about working with Ranveer Singh in ‘83’

Deepika Padukone has come forth articulating her thoughts about working with husband Ranveer Singh in sports drama 83.

Deepika, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of former Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh) said that the film has offered her a refreshing change.

Deepika told IANS: "It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity. We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more.”

The real-life couple has worked with each other in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in the past.

Talking about working on regional films as an actor and producer, Deepika shared, "Of course. Language has never been a barrier. I think at the end of the day, what I look for as an actor is exciting content. In fact, there are a lot of south (film directors and writers who approached me. Eventually, I think it's about finding the right content.”