PM Imran launches spring tree plantation drive in Mianwali

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the 2020 spring tree plantation drive in Mianwali on Sunday, reported Geo News.

The prime minister inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present at the plantation drive.

The revival and restoration programme announced by the Prime Minister's Office is aimed at restoring forests and controlling wilderness.

"The current planting campaign will be instrumental in the completion of the government's green agenda. The Green Agenda aims not only to preserve the ecosystem but also to create jobs for the socio-economic sustainability, green jobs, especially the poor, women and the young," the statement read.

The prime minister will also attend the convocation of NAML university as a chief guest during visit to his hometown.

Last year in February, the prime minister had launched the "10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive" in Balloki, Nankana Sahib.

The premier planted a sapling at the Forest Reserve in Balloki to mark the "Plant for Pakistan" drive. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister had directed that forest land given on lease in Punjab should be retrieved. "Forest cover in Pakistan is already very low as compared to other countries in the region," PM Imran said.

Pointing out that there used to be thick forests in Chicawatni, Mianwali and Changa Manga, PM Imran urged, "Forests should be protected at any cost."

"Seventy per cent of Pakistan's forests have been cut down in the past few years and it has created an imbalance in our environment," the premier said. "We are now going to allow builders to build higher buildings, just so our cities stop expanding and encroaching on our forests," he added.

"Ten billion trees will be planted in five years. Pakistan is the most affected due to climate change and the entire country will be made clean and green," the premier stated.