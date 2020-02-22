Govt making efforts to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah Saturday said the government was making efforts to apprehend the former spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) who escaped from the state's custody a few weeks ago.

The interior minister was speaking to media after a tree plantation ceremony at the District Commissioner's office. Talking about Ehsan's escape from custody, he said that efforts were being made to arrest him.



Last week, Shah admitted for the first time that the ex-TTP spokesperson had escaped the state's custody after an audio message of the militant stating the same started doing the rounds on social media.

The interior minister commented on the security situation of the country, saying that the UN chief's visit and other heads of state coming to Pakistan was a positive development.

"The Bangladesh cricket team coming to Pakistan after the Sri Lankan cricket team is good news," he said. "The PSL being hosted in Pakistan speaks of the success of our security institutions."

On the issue of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan, he said meetings were being held daily to address the issue.

"Whatever is best for the country and for the students will be done," he said.

Ehsanullah Ehsan's 'voluntary surrender'

An unnamed government official, commenting on Ehsan's escape, had at the time stated simply that the former TTP spokesperson had surrendered voluntarily to the government on Feb 5, 2017 under an agreement.

Security sources had said the state had launched many successful anti-terrorism operations based on information provided by Ehsan.

Soon after surrendering in Feb 2017, the former TTP spokesperson, during a TV interview, admitted his involvement in several terrorist incidents.

On the other hand, no formal statement was ever issued on behalf of the state on the circumstances and conditions of his surrender.

Instead, a video 'confession' had been released in which Ehsan had provided details of terrorist organisations working with hostile foreign agencies to destabilise Pakistan.

Ehsan had stated in the 'confession' that terrorist organisations were working with Indian and Afghan intelligence and security forces to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.