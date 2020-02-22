Mika Singh’s team member Saumya committed suicide: police

Indian singer Mika Singh’s team member Saumya Khan had committed suicide on February 2, 2020, according to Indian police.



Hindustan Times, quoting senior police officials, reported that Saumya was rushed to the hospital after she consumed sleeping pills.

Saumya, who used to work at the studio of the singer located in Andheri, was declared dead when she was taken to hospital.

Police have handed over the body of Saumya to the heirs.

According to police, they have not found any foul play in the death of Saumya and have lodged accidental death report.

She was suffering from depression and reportedly living alone, according to media reports.

Earlier, Mika Singh had confirmed demise of Saumya and had prayed for the departed soul.



