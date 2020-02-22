PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal smashes first century of the tournament

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal's blistering knock was instrumental in helping the 'Yellow Storm' secure a six-wicket victory over the Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.

Right from the start of the first ball, Akmal looked set to score another blistering knock. He smashed boundaries left, right and center to reach his half-century from just 20 balls.

This was Akmal's third PSL century and the first of the fifth edition of the league.

Akmal returned to pavilion soon after completing his century as he was caught by Jason Roy at deep mid-wicket as he tried to play a sweep shot off Fawad Ahmed’s delivery.

Twitterati were ecstatic at Akmal's third PSL century and took to the social media website to lavish praise on his innings.

Akmal said during the post-match press conference that he always tried to play his best game. "Whenever I come out to bat, I always try to stay at the crease," he said, adding that he tries not to let the pressure of the match get to him.