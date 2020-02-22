Shilpa Shetty reveals she was yearning for a daughter since the last five years

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter into this world on February 15th through surrogacy. The actor has now unveiled that she had been trying for another child for five long years.

Shilpa broke the delightful news of her daughter’s birth on her Instagram account. Sharing a glimpse of her baby daughter’s tiny hands she wrote a heartfelt note about the arrival of ‘junior SSK’ in the house.

Lately in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa revealed trying for a daughter for the longest time. The famed actor also stated she had cleared up all of her schedules before the arrival of her daughter.

She said, “I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”

Praising her team and manager for helping her out with the schedules, she stated, “They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February.”

Speaking of the name she chose for her daughter the Baazigar actor further said, “I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter.”

Shilpa’s daughter has been named Samaisha. The actor had also elaborated the meaning of her daughter’s name in her Instagram post.