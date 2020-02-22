close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan’s throwback photo wins hearts

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020
Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan’s throwback photo wins hearts

A throwback photo of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira Khan has won hearts on social media.

The photo was shared by Ira on her Instagram. She wrote, “Santa's helper I even have the ears for it!...#throwback #christmas.”

Ira did not mention when and where the photo was taken. But Indian media is reporting that the photo dates back to 2004.

In the photo Aamir Khan, Ira and Kiran Rao could be seen. The Dangal actor can be seen sporting Mangal Panday     look with long hair.

Ira is handing out presents by the actor’s side while Kiran Rao could be seen sitting with them.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts on social media within no time.

Latest News

More From Bollywood