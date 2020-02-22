Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan’s throwback photo wins hearts

A throwback photo of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira Khan has won hearts on social media.



The photo was shared by Ira on her Instagram. She wrote, “Santa's helper I even have the ears for it!...#throwback #christmas.”

Ira did not mention when and where the photo was taken. But Indian media is reporting that the photo dates back to 2004.



In the photo Aamir Khan, Ira and Kiran Rao could be seen. The Dangal actor can be seen sporting Mangal Panday look with long hair.

Ira is handing out presents by the actor’s side while Kiran Rao could be seen sitting with them.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts on social media within no time.