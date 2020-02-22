Australian journalist Dennis Freedman sings Dil Dil Pakistan in Karachi

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman on Friday was spotted at Karachi's famous Burns Road not only enjoying desi food but also jamming out to "Dil Dil Pakistan".



In a video, the journalist was spotted with Karachi-based rock band E-Sharp, who was strumming on a guitar, as the duo belted out the song's lyrics.

Freedman is currently in the country for the coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.