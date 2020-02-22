Kartik Aaryan says he trusted Imtiaz Ali’s vision for ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s recently released film Love Aaj Kal has failed to impress the audience despite the hype it received due to couple’s chemistry.



The film hit the screens on February 14.

Before the release of the film, which is a sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 flick of the same title, featuring Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan said he trusted the director’s vision for Love Aaj Kal.

In an interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor went on to say, “I went with Imtiaz Ali’s gut for Love Aaj Kal and never asked for the script.”

“Although, for an actor script matters a lot while selecting any film, however, I would never ask for it from director Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal as I trusted his vision.”

Love Aaj Kal collected just 31 crore at the box office in the first week of its released, according to media reports.