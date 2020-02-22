Sunny Leone all set to organize an art and crafts day for special needs' kids

Sunny Leone has always been a celebrity exercising a soft spot for children and her dedication is visible through her initiatives as well as through the numerous drives she has funded.

The star recently started a school alongside her husband Daniel Weber. 'Kidz Social Houre' in Juhu works as an art centre, as well as a play area for kids of all ages.

According to a report by IANS, Sunny revealed, “It was my friend’s idea to organize a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids a memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long.”

Working in association with 'Baby’s Castle' for the special kids, Sunny is organizing a collaborative meeting.

On behalf of Dr. Harish Badiger, the director of 'Baby’s Castle', as well as president Dr. Priyanka Bhoir, a statement was released which highlighted the overall plan for the meeting.

It said, “We will get our 10-15 children there. There will be art, craft, Zumba and a lot of other fun activities planned for them. It will be a great day out for the children and we all are looking forward it to it.”