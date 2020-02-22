Sunny Leone all set to organize an art and crafts day for special needs' kids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sunny Leone has always been a celebrity exercising a soft spot for children and her dedication is visible through her initiatives as well as through the numerous drives she has funded.
The star recently started a school alongside her husband Daniel Weber. 'Kidz Social Houre' in Juhu works as an art centre, as well as a play area for kids of all ages.
According to a report by IANS, Sunny revealed, “It was my friend’s idea to organize a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids a memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long.”
Working in association with 'Baby’s Castle' for the special kids, Sunny is organizing a collaborative meeting.
On behalf of Dr. Harish Badiger, the director of 'Baby’s Castle', as well as president Dr. Priyanka Bhoir, a statement was released which highlighted the overall plan for the meeting.
It said, “We will get our 10-15 children there. There will be art, craft, Zumba and a lot of other fun activities planned for them. It will be a great day out for the children and we all are looking forward it to it.”
