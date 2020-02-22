UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to end use of 'SussexRoyal' brand

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will stop using the "Sussex Royal" brand from spring 2020, their spokeswoman said Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.



The couple had been in discussions with aides and senior royals about using the name following their decision this year to step back from royal duties.

But a spokesperson for the duo said that it was agreed the word "royal" could not be used as per government rules.

Applications to trademark the SussexRoyal brand have also been withdrawn.

Harry, the 35-year-old second son of the heir apparent Prince Charles, will remain sixth in line to the throne, with no change in the line of succession.

The former army officer will also keep his military ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader in the army, navy and air force, the spokeswoman announced.

He and Meghan, 38, will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They have been living in Canada´s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie since the New Year.