I hope we can erase the failure, says Karan Johar about 'Kalank'

It has been a year since Karan Johar’s Kalank was released and proved to be a major box fail despite its immense hype. The filmmaker is yet again ready to direct his next period drama Takht, assuring that he would not repeat the same mistakes he made before.



The Student of the Year 2 producer took all the burden of Kalank’s failure upon himself saying, “Whenever a film fails, you can always say that a group makes it, so everyone is equally responsible. But, being the most senior member of that group in terms of the creative crew guiding that ship, if it failed, I’d take complete responsibility as it was my failure more than anyone else’s.”

KJo went on saying he failed to execute the project which was dear to his late father as well. He stated, “I’m the reason Kalank failed because I took the film into directions it should not have gone to. I could have guided it into the right zone; made it in a better way and encouraged the director to do well on his own.”

Negating any lacks of the director, Abhishek Varman, Karan further said, “He’s an exceptionally talented filmmaker who has worked very hard to achieve the visuals and storytelling of Kalank, but it failed. I really failed the director and I told him that it’s not his failure as much as it’s mine and I hope we can go beyond this with the next film we do together. I hope we can erase the failure.”

Keeping the hopes alive, the Bollywood filmmaker asserted, “A lot of love and passion went into the making of that film and one can’t dilute that. There are people who will respect certain parts of that film with time.”

The 47-year-old filmmaker was optimistic about things getting changed as he has previously given Bollywood some of the biggest hits. He positively said, “Right now, when a massive mammoth budget film fails, there’s so much emphasis on the money lost and the industry makes a big deal about it. Also, it takes away from the core passion that went into the storytelling. So, I hope we all can redeem ourselves, soon.”