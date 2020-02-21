Shilpa Shetty welcomes baby girl through surrogacy

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. The proud parents are on cloud nine after they welcomed their second child into the world on February 15th.

The Dhadkan actor took to her Instagram handle to share with her fans the delightful news. Putting up a picture of her baby girl’s tiny hands, Shilpa wrote a heartfelt wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samaisha Shetty Kundra …Born: February 15, 2020…Junior SSK in the house.”

Elaborating the name of her daughter, Shilpa further wrote, “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings…Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra …Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”



Shilpa Shetty tied the knot to Indian businessman Raj Kundra in 2007. The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

On the professional front, Shilpa will be making her comeback to the industry after a long hiatus of 13 years with the film Nikamma. The film is helmed by Sabbir Khan and is reported to be released on June 5.