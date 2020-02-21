Sara Ali Khan reveals her thoughts on her parents' separation and its impact on her upbringing

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most poised actresses of the current generation. She recently went completely candid during an interview and spoke at length about her parents' separation.

Sara Ali Khan also revealed the impact her parents' separation had on her. However, through it all, Sara feels pride when she shares pictures with them on her social media accounts.

The star also claims that she is now more proud of her upbringing because it helped her become more disciplined, as compared to other kids of her era.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV Sara stated, “I live with a single mother and yet I think I am more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than most double parent’s family would be and I am proud of that. As a girl, I have a mind of my own and my opinions and I am proud of that.”

She further clarified her personal definition of pride by explaining that it just means being herself, in a manner that is not expected by others.

The star concluded by revealing that people become baffled when they find out that she is an actress with a good educational background. This personally makes her feel more pride in herself.