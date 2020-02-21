Disha Patani’s recent side flip will make you hit the gym right away

Disha Patani has been an inspiration for all the fitness fanatics and a recent video wherein she can be seen performing a flip has gone viral.

In the clip, Disha can be seen wearing a white sleeveless top and black track pants while doing the flip.

The Malang actress performs a side flip like a pro giving major fitness motivation to her fans.

Disha is often seen posting videos and pictures from her workout regimes on her social media account. She doesn’t only carry dumbles and sweat her fat out in gym, she also does kickboxing, backflips, front flips to strengthen her core.



On the work front, Disha is currently busy shooting her film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati.

The film is set to hit the cinema houses by Eid 2020.

