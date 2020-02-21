Kareena Kapoor opens up about her style and the 'airport look' trend

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Diva in Bollywood who always has her fashion game on point.

She recently came forth revealing on chat show Koffee with Karan, about how she plans her airport look.

Kareena said that the airport is the new red carpet and nobody can deny this fact as everyone keeps a look at you closely.

She further revealed she also keeps a look at other celebrities and how they dress to the airport and even discusses it with friends accordingly.

While talking to Vogue India said, "My style has been very confident, and it has always been in the casual chic kind of zone than a couture one. I think people relate to me more in my jeans and sneakers and I think that's also quite a big statement because you're working and constantly on the go. I mean my airport looks can't be much like that of a ramp style, with high heels because we also have to think about the practicality of the situation as well. I think I'm a practical dresser."

The actress went on to add that she cannot don extravagant dresses to the airport as it is not a modeling platform, and prefers carrying a casual look instead.