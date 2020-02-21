Salman Khan to play a Sikh cop in his upcoming movie?

Salman Khan has been in the industry for more than three decades, and in this span of his career he has portrayed the role of a cop various times with the Dabangg franchise being the most successful.



As per recent reports, the actor is all set to project a police officer again for Abhiraj Minawala’s next directorial.

Salman will reportedly play the role of a Sikh policeman. He will be seen sharing space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who will play the role of a North-Indian gangster in the movie.

As source told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman has played cops before, but what excited him about this one is that he’s a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and wears a turban. He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team.”

The source further added, “However, this time around, there won’t be an actress opposite Salman. His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he have several confrontations.”

The script of the action-drama is reported to be in the final stage of writing and the film will probably go on the floors in May, 2020.

"Salman has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and he is looking at a year-end or early 2021 release. It will wrap up by September following which he moves on to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," the source added.