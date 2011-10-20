Business conditions worsen in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to a report recently issued by the World Bank, Pakistan is ranked 105th among countries suitable for business and trade. In the year 2011, Pakistan was ranked 96th but has fallen now to the 105th place, the WB report said.

The reason for the fall is Pakistan’s rapidly deteriorating economic condition. Business experts say Pakistan at present is facing a grave economic water, gas and safe communication infrastructure and networks in the country.

The deteriorating law and order situation is also hindering foreign investment in the country, the WB report said. The report said in India the business and trade condition has improved and its rank has moved up from 139 to 132. Bangladesh’s rank has moved from 118 to 122 and Bhutan’s from 140 to 142, while Afghanistan’s has fallen from 154 to 160.

