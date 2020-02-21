Kareena Kapoor says Aamir Khan is a genius

Kareena Kapoor Khan says "Laal Singh Chadda" will be the best movie Aamir Khan has ever made.



On Valentine’s Day, Amir had shared the first look from the movie also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress kept mum about the film for long as the shooting was still on the go.

However, in a recent interview the actress opened up at length about Amir’s new ‘genius’.

During a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Kareena showered praises upon Amir’s upcoming movie as she said: “I think it will be fantastic. It's gonna be, if i may say so and I hope he doesn’t kill me, Aamir’s best work and mine. It’s just such a different part and it’s just amazing”

She further praised Khan for his venture, saying: “I think he is a genius. The way he does it and no one else could do this. It is such a great film itself and to remake that and the way they have adapted it, there is still a long way to go. I think people are going to be proud.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film casts Kareena Kapoor and Amir Khan in lead roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.