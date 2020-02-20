LoC: Pakistan Army soldier martyred after Indian Army's unprovoked shelling

Indian Army’s firing along the Line of Control (LoC) martyred Pakistani Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The firing hit the areas of Kyani sector and Leepa Valley, the military’s media wing said, adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively by targeting its Indian counterpart’s posts.

Last week, the ISPR reiterated that the Indians were deliberately targeting civilian population.

India-Pakistan tensions on the rise

Tensions have been high between the two nuclear-armed states over the past couple of years. India and Pakistan came close to war in February last year after the Pulwama suicide attack that left more than 40 Indian soldiers dead.

India blamed Pakistan for aiding militants who carried out the attack. Islamabad denied the accusations. However, on February 26, 2019, Indian jets bombed Balakot. The next day, PAF jets shot down two Indian planes and captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

On August 5, 2019, India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of its constitution, which guaranteed special autonomy for the disputed region.

Islamabad responded sharply to the development, cutting off diplomatic ties with New Delhi and suspending trade with India. PM Imran Khan has referred to his Indian counterpart's policies as 'fascist' and likened India under his rule to Nazi Germany.

With the civil and military leaders of both countries trading barbs over the past couple of years, unprovoked shelling across the LoC has increased.