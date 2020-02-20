close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

Help others with Google Maps' latest 'Contribution' tab

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

The recent update in Google maps has brought the contribution button on the home screen for people to   easily play their part in helping Google to assist others to find their way, coffee shop, restaurants, and other places.

Why should you contribute?

According to the recent blog, users had submitted more than 20 million contributions to Google Maps every day. This includes everything from reviews and ratings to photos, answers to other users’ questions, and address updates.

Users are able to make better decision based on photos, ratings, opinions, and useful tips shared by local guides.

Google

Reliability, even with substantial flow of data

With 20 million contributions coming in every day, Google tries its best to remain vigilant against inappropriate content and removes it before even it is spotted by users.

“At Google Maps, we continue to crack down on the bad actors who violate our policies, using a combination of people and technology to tackle unwelcome content,” the blog read.

Sorting through roughly more than 7 billion contributions a year, in 2019 alone, the company did the following things:

  • Removed more than 75 million policy-violating reviews and 4 million fake business profiles thanks to refinements in our machine learning models and automated detection systems which are getting better at blocking policy-violating content and detecting anomalies for our operators to review
  • Took down more than 580,000 reviews and 258,000 business profiles that were reported directly to us, as we make it easier for people to flag inappropriate content
  • Reviewed and removed more than 10 million photos and 3 million videos that violated our content policies, as our operators and automated systems get better at catching policy-violating content, such as off-topic photos
  • Disabled more than 475,000 user accounts as we improve our machine learning detection capabilities and develop expanded policies and training for our operators

