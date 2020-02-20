Help others with Google Maps' latest 'Contribution' tab

The recent update in Google maps has brought the contribution button on the home screen for people to easily play their part in helping Google to assist others to find their way, coffee shop, restaurants, and other places.

Why should you contribute?

According to the recent blog, users had submitted more than 20 million contributions to Google Maps every day. This includes everything from reviews and ratings to photos, answers to other users’ questions, and address updates.

Users are able to make better decision based on photos, ratings, opinions, and useful tips shared by local guides.

Reliability, even with substantial flow of data

With 20 million contributions coming in every day, Google tries its best to remain vigilant against inappropriate content and removes it before even it is spotted by users.

“At Google Maps, we continue to crack down on the bad actors who violate our policies, using a combination of people and technology to tackle unwelcome content,” the blog read.

Sorting through roughly more than 7 billion contributions a year, in 2019 alone, the company did the following things: