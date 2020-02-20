Dev Patel's next offering is a financial thriller titled ‘Flash Crash’: Details inside

Dev Patel is all set to star in a financial thriller movie named Flash Crash, based on an upcoming book called Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History, penned by Liam Vaughan.

Production house See-Saw Films and New Regency have teamed up together to work on the adaption of the book.



The plot of the movie revolves around the character Navinder Singh Sarao, who uncovers some genius techniques to beat the British stock market.

The protagonist later managed to make millions while working from his parents’ small house located in the outskirts of London.

The movie is written by Jonathan Perera and co-produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Arnon Milchan.

Speaking about the project, producers Canning and Sherman said, "Navinder Sarao's story struck us deeply. He's an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the heart of the global financial system. We're so pleased to be bringing it to life with our friends at New Regency, and to continue our relationship with Dev Patel after the success of Lion."

On the front work, Dev Patel will next be seen in Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield. The movie is slated to be released on May 8, 2020.