PM Imran telephones Chinese President Xi, condoles over coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, offering condolence over the loss of lives in the neighbouring country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Imran spoke to the Chinese president today, expressing solidarity with the neighbouring country in the time of need.

The premier told Xi that the Pakistani government and nation are standing beside China in this crucial time.

The Chinese president expressed gratitude towards the prime minister for the reaffirmation of support.

In a reassuring gesture, the Chinese president told PM Imran that China is treating Pakistani students as its own and will do everything to ensure their safety and well-being.

PM Imran also appreciated the efforts of the Chinese government to fight coronavirus, saying the measures are being acknowledged on an international level.

Speaking on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Chinese president said that the bilateral ties will reach a new level due to the plan.

Beijing on Thursday reported the biggest drop in new cases from the coronavirus outbreak in nearly a month.

The death toll jumped to 2,118 on Thursday after 114 new deaths were reported — most in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

Even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the province's daily updates of recent weeks.